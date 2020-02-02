Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $65.82. 170,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,862. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

