Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,325,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 185.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.57. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

