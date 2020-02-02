Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.26-7.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.42-35.42 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. 15,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,020. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

FJTSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fujitsu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

