FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, FuzzBalls has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. FuzzBalls has a market capitalization of $22,556.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FuzzBalls alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00748282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007026 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm . FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzzBalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzzBalls and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.