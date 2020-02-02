Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLMD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of GLMD opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

