Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $1,565,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,986. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.78. 386,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,686. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner has a 12-month low of $124.77 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

