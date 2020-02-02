Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,893.00

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and CoinMex. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $45,893.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.64 or 0.05871470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, DigiFinex, OKEx, Allcoin, CoinMex, HitBTC, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

