Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 892 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

