Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Raised to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,669 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,293,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,886,000 after buying an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genpact by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after buying an additional 126,739 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after buying an additional 1,139,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Genpact by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,459,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after buying an additional 418,341 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

