Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

GIL stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 720,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,614. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 124,814 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after buying an additional 1,332,005 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

