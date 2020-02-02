GINcoin (GIN) Price Up 41.8% Over Last Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $115,584.00 and $1,927.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,447.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.02024892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.93 or 0.04025416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00757082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00121286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00776090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009386 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00698072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

