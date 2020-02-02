Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cummins by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Cummins by 164.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 78,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.65.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

