Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $3 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.2% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.64. 3,285,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

