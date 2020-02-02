Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,462. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.01 and a 200 day moving average of $292.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

