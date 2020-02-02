Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 500 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 3.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $695,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.97. 3,919,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

