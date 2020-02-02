Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,297.50 ($30.22).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,057 ($27.06), for a total value of £26,267.89 ($34,553.92).

Shares of GOG traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,048 ($26.94). The stock had a trading volume of 73,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,478. Go-Ahead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,764 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The firm has a market cap of $884.27 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,131.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,101.56.

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

