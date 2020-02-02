GoldCoin Price Tops $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $338,687.00 and approximately $833.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00757082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007074 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000535 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.