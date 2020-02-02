Gordon Haskett Begins Coverage on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an accumulate rating and a $132.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.81.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 440.8% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,010 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200,750 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.