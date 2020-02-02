Graft (GRFT) Price Tops $0.0004

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 112.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $223,492.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00782396 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004134 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001896 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

