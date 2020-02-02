Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,127.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $515,061.00 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,255,156,709 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,361,709 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.