Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $11.59. 114,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,557. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 129,445 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.