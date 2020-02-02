Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,367. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 1,544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 313,383 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,745,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,779,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.