GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Analysts

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRFS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,081. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,283 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,496,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.