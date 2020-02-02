Grin Hits 1-Day Volume of $28.30 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Grin has a total market cap of $36.52 million and $28.30 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00011954 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Coinall, TradeOgre and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000557 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 32,907,720 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, KuCoin, Coinall, BitForex, TradeOgre, Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

