Guider Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Guider has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $12,471.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.62 or 0.05865753 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025020 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00127396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

