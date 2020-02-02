Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 470 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

