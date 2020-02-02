Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,800. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

