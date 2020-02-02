HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.
NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 232,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.19.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
