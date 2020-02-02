HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 232,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $3,108,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 241,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 219,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $891,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.