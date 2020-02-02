Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,543. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $21,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 155,374 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

