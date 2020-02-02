Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $352,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,197 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,282. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $133.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

