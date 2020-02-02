Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

