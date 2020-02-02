Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cfra increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

