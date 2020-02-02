Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 174 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $359,764.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $446,847.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

