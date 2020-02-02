Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 343 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

