Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in L3Harris by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.84. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $151.77 and a 12-month high of $225.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

