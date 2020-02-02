Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Veritas Investment Management LLP

Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,611 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up 4.0% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $52,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.87. 917,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,948. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

