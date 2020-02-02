HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.56.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 13.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,292 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

