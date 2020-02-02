HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stephens

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.44.

HCA stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.80. 3,039,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,197 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,282. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Creative Planning increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

