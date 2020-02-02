Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

HIIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,310. The stock has a market cap of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 over the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

