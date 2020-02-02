Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,137. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

