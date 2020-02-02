Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after buying an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 103,181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 259,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.95.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -122.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.