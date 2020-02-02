Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.13-6.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.146-8.306 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.Hershey also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.13-6.24 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.88.

HSY traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. 1,341,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

