Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $157.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.
Shares of HSY stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.
In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 78.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
