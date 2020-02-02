Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $157.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 78.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

