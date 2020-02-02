Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires 5,425 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,837 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,738,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $42.74. 12,227,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

