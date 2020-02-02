Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,182,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,161 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 407,327 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 274,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 125,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,894,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $39.74. 49,325,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,778,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

