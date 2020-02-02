Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $113.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

