Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors reduced its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for about 8.8% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mad River Investors owned about 0.19% of Howard Hughes worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 101.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,113,000 after buying an additional 403,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,419,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 291,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.92 per share, with a total value of $109,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,419.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam R. Flatto bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.31 per share, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,370.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361. 7.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of HHC traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.68. 98,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,800. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

