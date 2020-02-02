Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Franco Nevada comprises about 0.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 71.3% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 624,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,956,000 after buying an additional 260,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 110.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.64. 1,079,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,921. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.72.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

