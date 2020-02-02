Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after buying an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after buying an additional 834,527 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after buying an additional 666,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after buying an additional 400,115 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 8,000,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.24%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.