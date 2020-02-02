Hutner Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.94. 21,252,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

